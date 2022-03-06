Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 63,712 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of DHB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHBC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

