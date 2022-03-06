Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $600,000 in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 221.4% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.