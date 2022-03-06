Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $66.48 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

