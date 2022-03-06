Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 166,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

