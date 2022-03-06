Scotiabank Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

