Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$52.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GCG. CIBC raised their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of GCG opened at C$39.50 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$28.20 and a 52 week high of C$43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.16.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

