Scott Philip Serota Buys 1,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HSIC opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

