Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ STX opened at $103.18 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

