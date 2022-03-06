Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.

Sealed Air stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,379. Sealed Air has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sealed Air by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 132,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

