Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.33.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

