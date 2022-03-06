Seedify.fund One Day Volume Reaches $4.81 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $129.22 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $5.27 or 0.00013447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.09 or 0.06733266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.00 or 0.99552974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

