Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

