Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

NYSE CNI opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

