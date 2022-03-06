ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 333 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $547.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

