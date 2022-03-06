Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.94

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 89952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

