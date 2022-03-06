Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €164.50 ($184.83).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €69.00 ($77.53) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a 12-month high of €205.40 ($230.79). The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -59.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of €102.75 and a 200-day moving average of €128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

