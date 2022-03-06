Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $39.91 on Friday, reaching $600.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,942. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $947.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,289.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.