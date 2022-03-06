Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $39.91 on Friday, reaching $600.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,942. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $947.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,289.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

