Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Decreases By 34.8%

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Ainos has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $4.75.

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

