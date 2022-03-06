Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Drops By 35.1%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,275,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 3,503,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 758.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ASAZF opened at $24.15 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.