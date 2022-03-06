Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Drops By 51.1%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960,864 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.59. 43,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

