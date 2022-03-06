Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Rises By 97.1%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWC. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,915,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,108,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

