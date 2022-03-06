Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 26.2%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 286,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 919,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

Deep Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

