Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declines By 46.5%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CEV remained flat at $$12.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,505. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
