Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Declines By 46.5%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV remained flat at $$12.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,505. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

