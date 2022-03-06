Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Drops By 34.5%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ETEK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,203,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,293,398. Eco-Tek Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

