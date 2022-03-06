Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Drops By 34.5%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ETEK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,203,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,293,398. Eco-Tek Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Eco-Tek Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eco-Tek Group (ETEK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Tek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Tek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.