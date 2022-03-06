Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Decreases By 47.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. 96,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $110.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

