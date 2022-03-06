Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Decreases By 33.3%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,000.

Shares of FEUZ traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. 2,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $55.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

