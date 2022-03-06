Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Declines By 52.6%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 641,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GMVD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 308,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

