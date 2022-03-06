Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Decreases By 36.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GFED stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.