Short Interest in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Grows By 72.1%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HYAC remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 178,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,194. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

