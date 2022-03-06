Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Increases By 51.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,791,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter.

