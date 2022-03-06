Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Increases By 51.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $26.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.
