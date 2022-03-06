Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Drops By 37.4%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ICMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. 37,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
