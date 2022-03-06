Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Drops By 37.4%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ICMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.60. 37,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

