Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declines By 57.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.