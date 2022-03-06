Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Rises By 42.9%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IBTG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,045. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 51.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

