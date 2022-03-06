Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Declines By 39.3%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 7,690,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jamf has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Jamf alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.