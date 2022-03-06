Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Expands By 84.5%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:KEN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,024. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.
About Kenon (Get Rating)
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kenon (KEN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.