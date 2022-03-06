Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Expands By 84.5%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KEN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,024. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kenon by 422.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 702,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kenon by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kenon by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.