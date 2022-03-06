Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Drops By 30.6%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UEPS opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

A number of analysts have commented on UEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 78,497 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $344,601.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 24,006 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $135,153.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 312,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,612 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

