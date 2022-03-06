Short Interest in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Decreases By 25.9%

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

