Short Interest in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Decreases By 25.9%

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
