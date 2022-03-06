Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expands By 57.4%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. 1,014,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.