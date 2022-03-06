Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Rises By 100.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.