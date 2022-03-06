Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Declines By 23.5%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 402,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.42.
In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 193,495 shares of company stock worth $222,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price objective on the stock.
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
