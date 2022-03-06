Short Interest in Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Rises By 58.5%

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Powerband Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company.

Powerband Solutions stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 259,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,877. Powerband Solutions has a one year low of 0.47 and a one year high of 1.24.

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

