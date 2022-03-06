Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Drops By 30.6%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 1,289,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth $912,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

