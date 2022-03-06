Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Drops By 43.4%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PHCF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 111,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

