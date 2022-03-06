Short Interest in RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Expands By 70.8%

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RenovaCare stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 6,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72. RenovaCare has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Get RenovaCare alerts:

RenovaCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which consists of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.