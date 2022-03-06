Short Interest in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rises By 40.0%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 227,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.