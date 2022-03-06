Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Expands By 95.5%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

