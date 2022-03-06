Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Grows By 63.9%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the January 31st total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,255,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $466.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

