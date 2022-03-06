Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Increases By 36.5%

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of SGC opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $29.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.
