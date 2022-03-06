Short Interest in Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Expands By 48.8%

Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 179.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. Swire Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

