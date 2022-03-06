Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Decreases By 42.5%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 284,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,473. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

